Maktoum bin Mohammed: UAE Global Cadres to empower Emirati talents to play influential role in financial, economic sectors globally

The Ministry of Finance has launched a new initiative to raise awareness among Emirati professionals and students about opportunities within international financial organisations.

The “UAE Global Cadres” initiative targets Emiratis working in the UAE, as well as those enrolled in academic institutions both locally and abroad, aiming to encourage them to pursue training, secondment, and career opportunities offered by these international institutions.

Part of the UAE’s well-established strategic relationships with international financial institutions, the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to fostering national talent and reinforcing the country’s presence on the global stage in line with the leadership’s long-term vision.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, stressed that the “UAE Global Cadres” initiative will significantly support the UAE’s strategic vision of empowering national talent and strengthening their role in global decision-making.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said: “This initiative is more than just an opportunity to raise awareness among national talent; it is a long-term investment in empowering Emiratis to contribute to international financial institutions and offer innovative perspectives that showcase the UAE’s excellence across various financial and economic domains.”

Sheikh Maktoum added, “In the UAE, we believe that our people are our true strength and greatest asset. Through this initiative, we seek to expand our presence across global financial institutions by equipping our national talent with world-class expertise. The knowledge and expertise gained from these global opportunities will not only enhance their capabilities but also boost their contributions on regional and international fronts. This, in turn, will bolster the national economy and drive the achievement of sustainable development goals.”

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Maktoum said, “We view this initiative as a strategic bridge to reinforce collaboration with international financial bodies, while also enhancing our ability to shape global economic policy and consolidating the UAE’s position as a trusted and dynamic global financial hub.”

For his part, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, affirmed that the “UAE Global Cadres” initiative will accelerate the Ministry’s efforts to nurture a new generation of Emirati leaders equipped for roles in international finance.

“This initiative not only reinforces the Ministry’s institutional reputation but also strengthens its position as a leading federal entity advancing the UAE government’s strategic vision,” Al Hussaini said.

He further stated, “The UAE Global Cadres is tailored to promote awareness of global financial institutions and the robust training and development opportunities they offer. With participants receiving high-level training in these organisations, they will acquire advanced skills, practical experience, and exposure to international best practices, preparing them to take on leadership roles within these organisations.”

The “UAE Global Cadres” initiative will host educational workshops and interactive sessions, empowering Emirati participants to build international professional networks that support their career development and contribute positively to key sectors within the UAE, thereby enhancing the country’s global standing.

The initiative will be implemented in partnership with leading international financial institutions. The UAE is a member of several such organisations, including the World Bank Group, the International Finance Corporation, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the New Development Bank, the Arab Monetary Fund, and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

