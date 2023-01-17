Mansoor bin Mohammed attends opening of IFOS ...

Under the patronage of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, today attended the opening of the 22nd edition of the International Federation of Otorhinolaryngological Societies (IFOS) World Congress, being held from 17 - 21 January 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event brings together 7,000 specialised doctors from 180 countries, and 90 companies that are exhibiting the latest therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in the sector.The opening session was also attended by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi. Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); His Excellency Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation; and senior officials.During the opening session, His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and President of IFOS World Congress Dubai 2023, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for his patronage of the event, which reflects Dubai’s growing role in bringing global innovators together to shape a brighter future for humanity.He also highlighted the vital issues and research themes that will be discussed at the IFOS World Congress and the innovative healthcare solutions that will be showcased during the exhibition.Dr. Bernard Fraysse. President of the ORL World Society, said the event is significant for being held for the first time in the UAE since the launch of the Society. The vast number of attendees at the Congress reflects Dubai’s status as a major venue for large global events.The first IFOS World Congress to be held in the Gulf region, the 22nd edition of the event is being organised in cooperation with the GCC ORL Head and Neck Society and the UAE ORL Head and Neck Society. Led by the UAE ORL Head and Neck Society with support from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Health Authority, the event is an exceptional platform for knowledge exchange and networking between stakeholders and professionals in the field. The IFOS World Congress Dubai is the first in-person edition of the global gathering since 2017.The International Federation of ORL Societies (IFOS) is a non-political organisation representing over 50,000 otolaryngologists from about 120 member nations. Founded in 1965, IFOS’s mission is to identify critical global ORL care needs and disorders to propose treatment and prevention solutions and set priorities for these needs.

