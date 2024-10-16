Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed meet with Founder of World Economic Forum

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils, organised by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, in Dubai from 15th to 17th October. H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed attended the opening of the event.

The 2024 Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils featured participation from Professor Klaus Schwab, senior UAE officials, and members of the Global Future Councils, including experts, academics, and specialists. It brought together 500 prominent experts, thinkers, and futurists from governments, the private sector, academic and research institutions, international organisations, and civil society from 80 countries worldwide.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed and Professor Klaus Schwab discussed the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, along with the key topics being tackled by the Global Future Councils in their ongoing sessions.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed emphasised Dubai and the UAE's commitment to realising the leadership's vision of building strong partnerships with countries and global organisations to shape the future. He highlighted the importance of nurturing ideas and creating innovative solutions to tackle challenges, capitalise on opportunities, and improve the quality of life for communities.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed highlighted the vital role of international forums in advancing global knowledge and charting new pathways that benefit communities worldwide. She lauded the Global Future Councils for their contributions in enhancing human knowledge and shaping the future through scientific foresight, drawing on the expertise and insights of leading specialists from across the globe.

During the meeting, Professor Klaus Schwab praised the partnership with the UAE Government and its far-reaching positive impact on a global scale. He expressed his appreciation to Dubai and the UAE for their exceptional hospitality and successful organisation of this annual platform, which has been hosted in collaboration with the UAE Government for over 15 years.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, along with Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The 2024 Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils aims to reach a common understanding of the forces shaping the future of economies and societies with the goal of enhancing cooperation to seize opportunities and address challenges. The Councils will discuss the mechanisms governments can adapt to boost economic development, build human capacities, and prepare workers for future jobs. They will also promote lateral thinking to help shape a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

