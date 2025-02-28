Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited the Dubai Customs headquarters and reviewed its strategic development and operational enhancement initiatives. During the visit, he emphasised Dubai Customs’ critical role in bolstering Dubai's integrated security framework and reinforcing safety at its border crossing points.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed were Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, and His Excellency Omar Ali Salem Al Maidoor, Secretary General of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

Commenting on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are committed to ensuring the highest levels of safety and security at our border crossing points.” He commended Dubai Customs’ continuous efforts to launch strategic initiatives to enhance its leadership in the customs sector and foster a world-class customs system, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal of driving sustainable economic growth.

“Dubai Customs works in close collaboration with key government entities to anticipate future challenges and ensure the emirate’s readiness for a future driven by innovation, technology, and sustainability, contributing significantly to Dubai’s strategic objective of becoming one of the world’s top three urban economies,” H.H. Sheikh Mansoor added.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor expressed his appreciation for Dubai Customs’ strategic projects, which reflect its vision to be at the forefront of global advancements in customs operations. He received a detailed briefing from Dr. Abdulla Busenad on the organisation’s strategic projects and initiatives, developed with the support of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation.

Commenting on the visit, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed for his visit to Dubai Customs and highlighted his commitment to supporting the organisation’s development. “H.H.’s guidance underscores the leadership’s focus on strengthening government operations, driving continuous development, and raising the efficiency of customs operations, all of which contribute to reinforcing the city’s position as a global trade hub,” he said.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: “Dubai Customs continues to implement innovative, technology-driven initiatives to achieve high performance and security, supporting Dubai’s strategic goals and enhancing the role of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council in safeguarding our borders.”

Omar Ali Salem Al Maidoor, Secretary General of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, stressed the importance of collective efforts in border security. “H.H. emphasised the need for enhanced cooperation and information exchange between Dubai Customs and the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council to ensure optimal integration and efficiency.”

A key initiative highlighted during the visit was the Hatta Gateway project, whose design has been officially approved. This advanced, integrated customs centre will enhance security systems at the border through cutting-edge technological solutions, including artificial intelligence. The project is designed to expand the centre’s capacity, ensuring its readiness to tackle future border security challenges.

