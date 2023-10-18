Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Expand North Star 2023

- World's largest start-up event drew over 1,800 startups representing more than 100 countries



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, toured today Expand North Star 2023, the world’s largest exhibition and conference for startups organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event, which concluded today at the Dubai Harbour, was hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber.



Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said that Dubai’s robust growth across the digital economy, aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the sector's contribution to Dubai's economy and strengthen the city’s position as a global innovation leader, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.



Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the event’s significance as a platform for fostering the growth of startups and forging new partnerships between the private and public sectors, as well as investors.



During his tour, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Ahmed bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; and Abdul Basit Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME.



HH Sheikh Mansoor was briefed by Saeed Al Gergawi about the event, which aims to support Dubai's efforts in transforming into one of the most digitally flexible, diverse, and technologically advanced centres in the world.



Sheikh Mansoor visited the French and Japanese pavilions, as well as the Italian pavilion, which featured 22 companies. He also stopped by the pavilions of Binance, Mastercard, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and VARA, where he was briefed on the latest cutting-edge innovations and digital services on display.



Expand North Star 2023 drew participation from over 1,800 startups representing more than 100 countries and welcomed over 1,000 investors.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.