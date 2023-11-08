Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Gulfood Manufacturing 2023

- World’s leading manufacturing event brings together over 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries and more than 36,000 delegates from the global food industry



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, today visited Gulfood Manufacturing 2023, the world’s premier F&B manufacturing event, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).



His Highness said that the event's focus on sustainability in the food sector as a central theme for this year aligns with the UAE's Year of Sustainability and the nation's preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). It also underscores Dubai’s commitment to prioritising food security and sustainability.



His Highness added that the remarkable growth in participation at the world’s leading F&B manufacturing event, reflects the exhibition's importance as a platform for sharing expertise and forging partnerships that contribute to the sustainable development of the food sector.

During his visit, accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), HH Sheikh Mansoor toured the pavilions of international companies participating in the exhibition. He was briefed on the latest technologies and innovations shaping the sector, as well as the products and services pertaining to various aspects of the F&B supply chain.



Reinforcing Dubai’s position as hub for sustainable manufacturing and innovation, over 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries are showcasing their latest products, services, and solutions to an international buyer audience across four co-located events: Gulfood Manufacturing, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East and Private Label ME. All four events will run until 9 November. The event brings together over 36,000 delegates from across the global food industry.





