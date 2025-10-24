Manufacturing Will Drive UAE's Next Growth Phase, Alabbar Says

The manufacturing sector, which currently accounts for 15 percent of the UAE’s GDP, will be the key driver of the nation’s next phase of economic growth, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties and Noon.com and Chairman of Eagle Hills, said during his address at the eighth Sharjah Investment Forum–World Investment Conference (SIF–WIC 2025).

The discussion, titled “Vision, Venture, Value: Shaping the Region Through Leadership,” was moderated by entrepreneur Kris Fade and held in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties and Noon.com and Chairman of Eagle Hills, urged the next generation of entrepreneurs to focus on manufacturing, noting that while real estate makes up 12 percent of GDP, manufacturing contributes 15 percent. “Start small; buy a 3D printer for your house. Do it with honesty and make a good product,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Alabbar shared that his early motivation was to overcome poverty but that true success lies in giving back through integrity, discipline, and national contribution. “Payback is not about donations. It’s about good manners, honesty, taking care of your family and your country. I do everything for my country,” he said.

Alabbar highlighted his ventures’ impact on urban development, saying each project contributes around 5 percent to a city’s GDP, creating jobs and supporting small businesses. He also stressed that quality and integrity are the foundations of enduring business success, remarking, “If my product is good, it will market itself.”

Discussing Noon.com, Alabbar said his foray into e-commerce stemmed from the Arab world’s need to take ownership of its digital future. “We are 400 million Arabs who use technology five hours a day, but we have nothing to do with it. That made me angry, so I decided to do something about it,” he explained.

He concluded by underscoring the importance of discipline in leadership. “People say I’m brutal. I’m not brutal. I’m brutally disciplined — in learning, honesty, hard work, and quality. Stick with good people. Good people make us better human beings.”

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), the two-day forum gathered more than 10,000 participants from 142 countries under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”