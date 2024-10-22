MBRAH and IER MRO Industries to Open MRO and Engine Test Facility at Dubai South

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, has signed an agreement with International Energy Resources (IER) to launch a new state-of-the-art MRO and engine test cell facility at Dubai South. IER currently operates in two key business segments: energy and gas turbine turnkey solutions, providing in-house engineering, production support, maintenance management for both the Light Industrial and Aero Derivative gas turbine overhauls and repair services.

The new facility will spread across 880,000 square-feet and provide services like manufacturing of gas turbine engine components, repairing and overhauling these engines, along with testing their performance. Additionally, the facility will feature a one-of-its-kind engine test cell capable of testing both Aero Engines and Aero-Derivative Industrial Engines, with an initial capacity to test up to 50 engines per year. The facility is expected to be completed in two phases by Q4 2026 and Q3 2027.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with IER MRO Industries, which marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enrich our portfolio with key partners that will cement Dubai's position on the global aviation map. The new MRO facility reflects our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of the industry and to the growth and innovation in the aerospace industry."

Larry J. Howie, Chairman & CEO of IER MRO Industries DWC LLC, stated: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in expanding our existing presence for the past 22 years in Dubai in developing and launching this new state-of-the-art facility at Dubai South. This partnership will allow us to add to our existing capabilities and deliver additional world-class maintenance and repair solutions that meet and surpass the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centers, training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the Emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

