Meydan Free Zone and Amazon Payment Services join forces to empower entrepreneurs in the UAE with seamless payment solutions

Meydan Free Zone and Amazon Payment Services announced a collaboration which will see them join forces to further support local businesses across the UAE. A signing ceremony took place earlier this month at the Meydan Free Zone office, Grandstand, Dubai, with Mr. Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, and Mohamad Abbas, Head of Partnerships at Amazon Payment Services, in attendance.

This collaboration aims to offer Meydan Free Zone entrepreneurs a seamless journey to launch their businesses while providing access to cutting-edge payment solutions and products offered by Amazon Payment Services. Combining the digital expertise of Meydan Free Zone with the payment offerings of Amazon Payment Services, businesses can now conveniently and securely enhance their customer experiences and streamline their operations.

As part of this collaboration, Amazon Payment Services will empower businesses holding a trade license from Meydan Free Zone with a comprehensive suite of payment products tailored to their needs. This includes secure payments processing, ensuring the highest levels of transaction security and reliability. Moreover, with seamless integration, businesses can effortlessly incorporate these payment solutions into their daily operations, streamlining payment acceptance. The suite also provides Advanced Fraud Protection, bolstering defences against fraudulent activities, and safeguarding business interests.

Additionally, Meydan Free Zone businesses will gain access to an intuitive All-in-One Dashboard, which offers a holistic view of their payment transactions for greater control and valuable insights, ultimately enhancing their ability to manage payments for their business. Companies can also improve the payment experience for their customers by offering a range of convenient payment methods, such as Buy Now, Pay Later , which allows customers to make immediate purchases and defer payments to a later date with more flexibility; Instalments, which enable customers to break down costs into manageable, periodic payments; Payment Links, streamlining payment collection with an easy link-sharing system; and Local Payments, ensuring customers can use their preferred, trusted local payment methods.

Commenting on the partnership, Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, said: "Joining forces with Amazon Payment Services marks a significant milestone in our commitment to provide unparalleled support to businesses in the UAE and the MENA region. By integrating the world-class payment solutions offered by Amazon Payment Services, we are opening new horizons for entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in our 24/7 digital free zone."

Mohamad Abbas, Head of Partnerships at Amazon Payment Services added: “Amazon Payment Services is dedicated to building strategic partnerships that expand the adoption of digital payments across different sectors in the MENA region. Our collaboration with Meydan Free Zone aims to develop and support digital payment adoption, in today’s business landscape across the UAE. It demonstrates our commitment towards enabling businesses and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital economy, empowering their end-customers to make payments conveniently and securely, anywhere and anytime.”

The collaboration between Meydan Free Zone and Amazon Payment Services aims to empower entrepreneurs and established businesses alike, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital arena.

