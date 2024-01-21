Minister of Economy inaugurates World of Coffee 2024

His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, inaugurated today (Sunday 21 January 2024), the 3rd edition of World of Coffee Dubai 2024, organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, in collaboration with the international Specialty Coffee Association. The exhibition will last till January 23, 2024, with the participation of over 1,650 local, regional and global brands and companies, with an increase of 50% in its space. This year, the exhibition gains special importance in light of the wide global interest from 51 countries to participate in its various activities.



H.E Bin Touq, accompanied by HE Timur Abdiljalil, Consul General of Kyrgyz Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live along with Yannis Apostolopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), toured the pavilions featured in the exhibition. H.E lauded the impressive influx of visitors and the wide participation of brands and exhibitors from across the globe. H.E commended the event organisation’s efficiency and praised the hard work of the teams involved.

During his visit, HE Bin Touq also toured the Roosters Village, Cupping Room, and Brew Bar pavilions, thoroughly inspecting the arrangements for the upcoming 2024 UAE National Barista & Latte Art Championships. The competitions present participants with the chance to qualify for the esteemed World Barista Championship. In addition, H.E Bin Touq observed the preparations for both the Coffee Design Awards and the Best New Product Awards.



Sustainability: Main Focus of World of Coffee 2024

The focus of the 2024 edition of World of Coffee on underscoring the key role of sustainability in the coffee industry and finding solutions that fortify the industry, emphasising the necessity of adopting responsible practices to ensure a continuous supply of coffee. The Expo not only highlights the substantial growth and development in the regional coffee market but also addresses the escalating demand for various coffee products, particularly specialty coffee. Through an array of lectures and workshops, the Expo sheds light on the sustainable coffee movement, characterised by the adoption of eco-friendly agricultural practices in coffee cultivation. These practices encompass reducing reliance on pesticides and chemicals, as well as cultivating coffee plants under a canopy of trees to mimic the natural forest environment. Consequently, the movement aims to bolster ecological balance, preserve biodiversity, and elevate the overall quality of coffee.

On the inaugural day, a diverse array of events and activities were held, among which 2 sessions dedicated to Yemeni Coffee by Fatima Khabeer and Mervat Haider, and another session focused on significant Cold Brew approaches and featured insights from Julia Leach.

Shouq BinRedha, Exhibition Manager of World of Coffee Dubai 2024, said: “The 2024 edition of the Expo is set to build upon the successes of its previous editions. It is introducing fresh privileges and programs, including workshops and lectures, to enhance the overall experience. The event is showcasing various global happenings such as the Coffee Design Awards and Best New Product Awards, aimed at acknowledging innovation and excellence in the coffee industry while fostering collaboration and partnerships among exhibitors, visitors, and leading companies. Serving as a vital platform, the event facilitates the unveiling of new products, exchange of expertise and knowledge, and networking with experts and innovators in the coffee industry. This year’s Expo is featuring the Roosters Village, Cupping Room and Brew Bar pavilions, offering diverse experiences for visitors. Additionally, a series of interactive sessions and workshops are focussing on the most effective approaches for resource utilisation and sustainable practices in the coffee industry.”

Khalid Al Mulla, the Chief Executive Officer of the Specialty Coffee Association -UAE Chapter, said: “We are excited about the 3rd edition of World of Coffee 2024 in Dubai, recognising the growing significance of this event as a premier destination for coffee enthusiasts and both local and international companies involved in coffee production. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity to gain insights on diverse cultures and artistic approaches to coffee preparation, stay abreast of the latest industry trends, and engage in discussions on promoting sustainability in the coffee sector. Held in the UAE, World of Coffee plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds of cooperation and communication between international brands and their regional partners in the rapidly expanding coffee industry. The remarkable attendance at this event, coupled with the associated activities, underscores the increasing popularity of specialty coffee in both the country and the region. It further emphasises Dubai’s prominent role as a hub for creativity and innovation in the coffee industry.”



Aleeshia Bailey, President, JAMROCK GREEN CORPS said: "We are thrilled to participate in the World of Coffee Dubai for the first time, acknowledging the global significance of this event which is focused on the coffee industry. The exhibition offers us a unique opportunity to showcase our products both locally and globally, connecting with coffee enthusiasts, professionals, and experts alike. Throughout the Expo, our primary goal is to highlight our commitment to ensuring the excellence of our coffee products through a range of practices. These practices include the use of organic fertilisers, cultivating coffee beans at elevations ranging from 3,500 to 5,000 ft., growing coffee beans in volcanic soil, and selecting distinct varieties such as Arabica, Typica, and Geisha. Our coffee varieties have received certification from the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory.”



The Steady Expansion of Coffee Industry in the Region

The World of Coffee 2024 aligns with the steady expansion of the coffee industry in the region. Market studies and analyses predict continued growth in the coffee market in the coming years. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the value of the coffee and Espresso drinks market in the MENA region is expected to reach around USD 1.33 billion by 2030, increasing from approximately USD 1.085 billion in 2022, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.6 per cent over the specified timeframe.





