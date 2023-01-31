Ministry of Finance Confirms Applicable Taxable Income Threshold for Corporate Tax

By Emirates247

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has published the approved Cabinet Decision 116 of 2022 on the Applicable Taxable Income Threshold for Corporate Tax.

The Decision follows the issuance of Federal Decree Law on the Taxation of Corporations and Business (the “Corporate Tax Law”) in December 2022. Businesses will become subject to UAE Corporate Tax from the beginning of their first financial year that starts on or after 1 June 2023. The rate has been set at 9% and is applicable to taxable income above AED 375,000, in alignment with what the Ministry announced earlier, ensuring that the UAE's Corporate Tax regime is amongst the most competitive in the world and strengthening the country's position as a global financial and business hub.

Based on the Decision, a 0% rate will apply to taxable income that does not exceed AED375,000 during the same tax period regardless of the number of businesses or business activities the taxable person is engaged in during that period.

A 9% rate will apply to taxable income exceeding AED 375,000 during the relevant tax period.

His Excellency, Younis Hajji Al Khouri, added: "The Cabinet Decision on Applicable Taxable Income Threshold for Corporate Tax confirms the tax rates that were previously announced. The rates and the threshold have been carefully decided and reflect the fairness and competitiveness of the UAE's Corporate Tax regime. A 0% threshold for taxable profits up to and including AED 375,000 is a significant indication of our ongoing support for start-ups and small businesses in recognition of their vital contribution to the UAE's economic growth. In addition, the 9% rate for taxable income above that threshold is highly competitive compared to other jurisdictions and provides taxpayers with certainty, thus cementing the UAE as a leading jurisdiction for business and investment."

The Cabinet Decision defines a “Business” as “an activity conducted regularly, on an ongoing and independent basis by any Person and in any location, such as industrial, commercial, agricultural, vocational, professional, service or excavation activities or any other activity related to the use of tangible or intangible properties.”, while it defines a “Business activity” as “any transaction or activity, or series of transactions or series of activities conducted by a any natural or juridical person in the course of its business”.

A copy of the Cabinet Decision on the Applicable Taxable Income Threshold for Corporate Tax can be found on the Ministry’s official website: www.mof.gov.ae.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.