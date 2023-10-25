Ministry of Finance convenes with Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Ministry of Finance convened with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of cooperating to create a conducive environment for businesses, which enhances governmental work and is in line with the UAE’s directions and strategies.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attended the meeting.

Ahmed bin Sulaiman, Director of Public Debt Management Office; Azza Al Jasmi, Director of Government Communication Department; and Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Director of GCC Affairs, represented the Ministry of Finance at the meeting. From the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s side, attendees included Dr. Latifa Al Ameri, Acting Executive Director of the Relationships and Membership Affairs Sector; Hilal Al Hamli, Advisor for Special Task Development; Mohammed Al Sabbagh, IT Advisor; and Aref Al Fara, Economic Advisor. Several specialists from the Ministry and the Chamber also were in attendance.

“The Ministry of Finance seeks to establish effective communication to create a supportive environment that elevates the levels of governmental work in line with the directions and strategies of the UAE," Younis Al Khoori said.

He added, “The Ministry of Finance prioritises national talents, developing their competencies, and refining their skills in finance, taxation, and other domains. This approach aligns with the nation’s directives and commitment to develop the business environment and diversify the strategic sectors. Such endeavours will contribute to boosting competitive efficiency and advancing the UAE’s growth and prosperity.”

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi stated, “At the Abu Dhabi Chamber, we remain committed to strengthening our cooperation with public and private entities with the aim to bolster economic growth and promote investment opportunities within Abu Dhabi. Our strategic goals revolve around supporting the growth of the private sector and facilitating doing business in Abu Dhabi, where our collaboration with the Ministry of Finance is vital. Through our constructive discussions, we seek to identify our shared interests and the necessary mechanisms to provide the private sector with the right initiatives to encourage investment, growth, and operational development, in addition to upholding global financial and taxation standards in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.”

The Ministry of Finance’s team reviewed six topics – partnership with the private sector, the Treasury Bonds Programme, joint Gulf economic work, double taxation agreements and investment promotion and protection agreements, and relations with regional and international organisations, and areas of collaboration with ADCCI.

The pillars of cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry are based on the Ministry’s strategy. This strategy aims to strengthen relations with international institutions and organisations and qualify Emirati youth, enabling them to engage at the highest levels in international financial organisations.

