Ministry of Finance participates in first GCC Common Market Committee-Federation of GCC Chambers meeting

A UAE delegation participated in the inaugural meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Common Market Committee and the Federation of GCC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FGCC Chambers) at the headquarters of the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat, Oman.

The meeting discussed ways to accelerate the completion of GCC common market requirements under the 2022-2024 plan to benefit the economies of GCC states and their societies and enhance their global economic competitiveness.

The UAE delegation included representatives from the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Finance.

Younis Al Khoori, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Finance, confirmed that joint initiatives are in progress with partners in the GCC to establish the fundamental elements required to establish a cohesive GCC common market. This endeavour aligns with the financial and economic plans of all member states, seeking to fully capitalise on potential opportunities to promote balanced and sustainable economic growth in the region.

He said, “Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE is keen to accelerate access to the GCC common market, which benefits the region’s economies and peoples. Following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, the Ministry of Finance is coordinating efforts with the GCC Common Market Committee, the FGCC Chambers, and various specialised committees to address the challenges facing the completion of the GCC common market and to support the GCC private sector to reach a system ready to keep up with the opportunities of the economy of the future.”

Al Khoori added, “Achieving the desired goals within the GCC Common Market Committee’s work plan 2022-2024, and other initiatives in which we cooperate with the FGCC Chambers and the Committee, requires continuous coordination. Therefore, this meeting was called to discuss opportunities for collaboration, accelerate the exchange of information, and complete the requirements of the GCC Common Market and its digital transformation strategy.”

Al Khoori reiterated that many steps and procedures are required to enhance investments in the common market and various economic activities that business communities in the member states look forward to. The goal is to develop cooperation mechanisms with other partner GCC states to accelerate the realisation of the desired and promising market pathways that achieve the aspirations of their communities.

The meeting was the first in a series covering the common market. It addressed the challenges facing the common market’s requirements, in addition to the remaining steps to establish the customs union and implement the pathways of the common market, according to a specific timeline, in line with the GCC Common Market Committee 2022-2024 implementation plan.

The meeting’s agenda also included the various ways of supporting the GCC private sector, professional groups, and commercial activities and applying equality in treating company branches as national companies within the framework of enhancing joint economic cooperation.

In parallel, the GCC Common Market Committee held its 38th meeting at the headquarters of the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat to complete its work, follow up on the implementation of the decisions of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, discuss digital transformation topics related to the market and its investments, and update its statistical data.

