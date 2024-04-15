Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private sector entities to prioritize worker safety amidst adverse weather conditions

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has urged private sector companies in areas expected to be most affected by the exceptional weather conditions in the country to take caution and ensure the safety of workers in outdoor workplaces where work cannot easily be suspended. They emphasized the importance of ensuring the health and safety of workers during their commute to and from these sites, as well as verifying the availability of occupational health and safety requirements.

In a circular, the Ministry stated: 'Due to the exceptional weather conditions in the country, and after coordination with relevant authorities, we recommend all private sector institutions and companies to exercise caution and take all necessary occupational safety measures to preserve the safety of their workforce during periods of weather fluctuations. All private sector institutions and companies are expected to adhere to the directives issued by the relevant local authorities in each emirate regarding exceptional weather conditions and their impact on business operations.

