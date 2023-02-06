Modi praises utilisation of UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

By WAM

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has praised Indian exporters for utilising the business opportunities offered by the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Modi said it was “a great sign of Indian enterprise, and it will make Indian products popular globally.”

Modi’s statement came after India’s Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, acknowledged that “exports are roaring” because of the CEPA.

The UAE-India CEPA went into operation on 1st May last year. In the nine months since then, it has boosted trade and commerce between the two countries.

“Massive rise in exports to UAE signifying a sharp pick-up in the utilisation of the CEPA,” Goyal tweeted.

