Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing and eTicketing System for events, annuls collection of 10% of ticket sales

By E247

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (5) of 2023 amending some provisions of Decree No. 25 of 2013 pertaining to the eLicensing and eTicketing System for events in Dubai.

By helping enhance Dubai’s position as an international events destination, the move supports the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the emirate’s position as one of the world’s top three cities and the leadership’s vision to transform Dubai into the globe’s best city to live, visit and work.

The new Decree is part of Dubai’s initiatives to constantly enhance its legislative and regulatory frameworks to improve its economic capabilities and competitiveness. It is also aligned with the emirate’s efforts to provide various incentives to strengthen Dubai’s economic ecosystem and enhance growth.

Under the provisions of Decree No. (5) of 2023, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism has waived the collection of 10% of the actual or estimated value of a ticket sold, or up to AED10 per guest, as stipulated in the previous Decree. However, it will continue to levy the fees for the annual subscription to the E-Permit and E-Ticketing system.

The new Decree is one of a series resolutions issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aimed at raising Dubai’s economic competitiveness, creating a pro-growth business environment, and further raising standards across sectors. Recently, His Highness issued a resolution to establish new corporations affiliated with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism to enhance key economic growth drivers including business attractiveness, development initiatives, ease of doing business, consumer protection and sectoral governance.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai’s leadership offers continuous support to develop the events sector and raise its contribution to sustainable economic development. The regulatory amendments, which reaffirm the importance of this sector, provide a strong impetus to the growth of entertainment activities, events and festivals and encourage event companies to organise distinctive events that can attract more visitors to Dubai.”

“The flexibility of Dubai’s legislative framework supports DET’s efforts to contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. We remain committed to increasing the competitiveness of the business sector and making Dubai the fastest growing and most attractive global business hub. We will continue to launch initiatives to maximise the benefits gained from Dubai’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure to ensure it remains a preferred global destination for tourism, investment and business,” he added.

By raising the profitability of organisers of events, the new Decree provides a strong boost to the sector, which in turn will help attract more people to attend events and festivals in the city. In 2022, Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau, part of the Department of Economy and Tourism, won 232 bids for hosting global business events in Dubai.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.