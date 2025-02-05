Mohammed bin Rashid Announces UAE Foreign Trade Surpasses AED 3 Trillion for the First Time

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on his official account on X that the UAE’s foreign trade has reached a historic milestone, touching AED 3 trillion for the first time by the end of 2024.

HH.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated, “My brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, has spent years strengthening economic ties with nations worldwide… Today, we see the results.”

While global trade grew by just 2% in 2024, the UAE’s foreign trade expanded at seven times that rate, achieving an impressive 14.6% growth.

HH added that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, added AED 135 billion to the UAE’s non-oil trade with partner nations—an exceptional 42% increase compared to the previous year.

“In 2021, we set a goal of reaching AED 4 trillion in annual foreign trade by 2031. By the end of 2024, we have already achieved 75% of that target. At this pace, we will reach it years ahead of schedule,” HH stated.

Highlighting the UAE's future vision, HH noted, “The UAE is shaping its own economic future, focusing on progress over politics. Our priority is to strengthen economic partnerships with nations around the world—because prosperity is built on stability.”

HH concluded, “The UAE has a clear vision and bold ambitions. In this world, success belongs to those who know exactly where they are headed.”

