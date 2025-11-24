Mohammed bin Rashid Approves Dubai Government’s Budget for 2026-2028

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has approved Law No. 15 of 2025 regarding the Government of Dubai's general budget cycle for the fiscal years 2026-2028, and the Dubai Government’s general budget for the fiscal year 2026.

The three-year budget cycle for 2026-2028 has been approved with a total expenditure of AED302.7 billion and total revenues of AED329.2 billion. This budget cycle, the largest in the emirate’s history, aligns with future ambitions to promote sustainable economic growth, enhance community well-being, and solidify Dubai's reputation as a land of opportunity and innovation.

During the implementation of the 2026–2028 cycle, Dubai’s Department of Finance (DOF) expects to achieve an operating surplus of up to 5% of the emirate’s projected GDP for 2026, further solidifying long-term fiscal sustainability.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s general budget cycle for 2026–2028 provides a financial roadmap that accelerates Dubai’s ambitions to enhance the growth of its key sectors and solidify its position as a global economic centre.”

“This budget reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to advance the emirate’s strategic objectives, most notably doubling Dubai’s GDP and positioning it among the world’s top three urban economies within the next decade, while maintaining a balanced approach between ambitious growth and economic stability, supported by prudent fiscal policies.” His Highness added.

“The budget reinforces our commitment to future-focused sectors and ushers in a new phase of knowledge-driven, innovation-led growth in the digital economy. It expands opportunities for local entrepreneurship and supports a high-growth environment across all key sectors. The fiscal sustainability and competitiveness reflected in this budget further enhance Dubai’s appeal to global investors and innovators, laying a strong foundation for the emirate to realise its long-term aspirations and build a prosperous future,” Sheikh Hamdan further said.

A clear message

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said: “The approval by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the biggest budget in Dubai’s history for the 2026-2028 cycle sends a clear message that Dubai's journey of progress is driven by limitless ambition and a future-focused vision, and that the well-being and quality of life of Dubai’s residents remains the ultimate focus of all the government's initiatives.”

His Highness added: “This budget is also a reminder that the future is being shaped today in Dubai, and that the city is built to inspire, lead, and continually set new benchmarks in urban development.

“This largest fiscal cycle in the emirate’s history demonstrates the strength of the Dubai Government’s financial framework and its planning capabilities. This endeavour serves to enhance the efficiency of government spending, maximise the economic returns on public investments, and maintains high levels of resilience in the face of global transformations. Dubai has adopted a disciplined fiscal approach that supports the emirate’s robust financial position and strengthens investor and market confidence in its ability to continue undertaking long-term development projects without compromising its financial stability.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum noted: “Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, government teams will continue to realise this forward-looking vision and work together across all sectors to ensure Dubai remains the most beautiful city, the best city to live in, and the best place to visit in the world.”

The 2026–2028 financial cycle embodies Dubai’s forward-looking vision, with strategic investments in space research, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, while fostering entrepreneurship and creating a dynamic environment for diverse economic sectors across the emirate.

Supporting projects

The estimated expenditure for the fiscal year 2026 stands at AED99.5 billion, reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to supporting development projects, stimulating macroeconomic growth, and realising the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The 2026 budget prioritises social services and the development of health, education, culture, and infrastructure projects, allocating funds according to strategic priorities and governed by a unified framework adopted across all government entities.

Revenues for 2026 are projected at AED107.7 billion, including general reserves of AED5 billion.

Flexible fiscal plan

His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DOF, stated: “Announcing a flexible, scalable financial plan is important to enhance fiscal sustainability, competitiveness, and transparency — key pillars that strengthen Dubai to attract more investments.”

“The 2026 budget aligns with the Dubai Strategic Plan 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance government support for social development, housing for citizens, government digitisation, scientific research, corporate agility, and global competitiveness,” His Excellency added.

“The Dubai Government remains committed to the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, in adopting disciplined fiscal policies. This approach established an annually funded general reserve, ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability and reinforcing the emirate’s financial resilience against future challenges.”

Sectoral allocation of the 2026 budget

The 2026 budget reflects the government’s strong commitment to people-centric development, with 28% of total expenditure allocated to the social development sector covering health, education, scientific research, housing, family welfare, youth, sports, seniors, retirees, and people of determination.

The government also allocated 18% of total expenditure to the security, justice, and safety sector, ensuring it remains one of the emirate’s globally recognised strengths through enhanced preparedness and operational excellence.

Infrastructure investments — including roads, bridges, tunnels, public transport, sewage systems, parks, renewable energy facilities, waste management, and service buildings — account for 48% of the total projected government expenditure for the 2026 fiscal year. In addition, 6% of total spending is allocated to government development initiatives that support performance enhancement and promote a culture of excellence, innovation, and creativity.

Enhancing spending efficiency

Aref Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning & General Budget Sector at DOF, stated: “The medium-term financial planning and the announcement of a three-year budget plan reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

“The 2026 fiscal year budget not only meets the requirements of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2033 and beyond, but also showcases the emirate’s stable financial position. This stability is attributed to disciplined financial policies rooted in best practices, which contribute to achieving an operating surplus of 22% of total government revenues, ensuring the desired financial sustainability,” Ahli added.

“At DOF, we strive to develop government spending efficiency programmes, and continue to implement the programme and performance budget development plan, which aligns strategic planning with fiscal planning, reaffirming the Dubai government’s commitment to the principles of leadership and transparency. Government entities are playing a key role in ensuring the budget meets global standards, a commitment reflected in top-tier performance results under the international Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA) framework,” Ahli added.

Accelerating digital transformation

Ahmad Ali Meftah, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DOF, said: “The Department’s sustained initiatives to foster innovation in revenue collection systems are gaining wide recognition. Strengthening transparency remains a core government priority, and the Financial Data Platform plays a key role in this effort by giving government entities, organisations, and individuals access to accurate and timely financial information. This openness supports informed decision-making and enhances the emirate’s overall competitiveness.”

“DOF places strategic importance on advancing the digitalisation of life in Dubai. It continues to implement the Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to position the emirate as a global benchmark in reducing reliance on cash and expanding the adoption of secure, smart digital payments. Based on three pillars, Governance, Innovation, and Society, the strategy enhances the efficiency of government financial operations, accelerates the pace of digital transformation, improves transparency, and facilitates access to services. In doing so, it supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforces the emirate’s status as a global hub for the digital economy,” he added.

“We continue to develop initiatives that support Dubai’s strategic objectives and advance its public finance ecosystem, including the adoption of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS). This step positions Dubai among the first governments in the region to implement these global standards, which play a vital role in improving budget execution and enhancing overall government performance,” he added.

Enhancing shared government services

Hamed Abdulghafoor Alawadhi, Executive Director of the Shared Services Sector at DOF, said: “The Sector plays a pivotal role in supporting the Dubai government ecosystem through specialised programmes that boost operational efficiency and enhance services quality. Additionally, the recently launched Dubai Government Unified Contact Centre (UCC) provides a platform that enhances communication with customers and delivers an integrated experience, reflecting seamless collaboration across government entities,” he added.

“The 2026 Budget supports such efforts by providing the necessary resources to advance technical infrastructure and drive innovation in shared services, contributing to the emirate’s digital transformation goals, elevating spending efficiency, and aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to build a smarter, more agile, and sustainable government,” Al Awadhi concluded.