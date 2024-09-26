Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Board of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (55) of 2024 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC), chaired by Hamad Mubarak Buamim.

As per the Decree, Abdul Wahed Abdul Rahim Al Olama serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

Other members of the Board include: Abdullah Saif Al Shamsi, Charles George Webb, May Nasrallah Mirvel, and Thierry Jean Louis Gimonnet, in addition to the CEO of DMCC.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

