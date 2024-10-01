Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees appointing chief justice and judges at DIFC Courts

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (58) of 2024, appointing Judge Wayne Stewart Martin as the Chief Justice of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts. This decree, effective from September 12, 2024, will be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness also issued Decree No. (59) appointing Thomas Bathurst, Sapna Jhangiani, and Roger Stewart as judges in the Court of Appeal of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts. This decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

