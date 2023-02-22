Mohammed bin Rashid issues law renaming Dubai Maritime City Authority

By Emirates247

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Law No. (3) of 2023 renaming Dubai Maritime City Authority to Dubai Maritime Authority and affiliating it with the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC).



The aim of this Law is to reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading global coastal trade hub, improve maritime security in collaboration with other relevant authorities, attract local and foreign investments, and protect the marine environment, among other objectives.



The provisions of the new Law apply to the Dubai

Maritime City Authority, the government authority charged with regulating, coordinating and supervising all aspects of Dubai’s maritime sector. The Authority will now be affiliated with the PCFC and will be renamed to Dubai Maritime Authority.



The Law outlines the Authority’s duties and responsibilities, which involve regulating the maritime sector and activities throughout Dubai, including special development and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre. These duties also encompass improving maritime security in Dubai by issuing licences for maritime transportation and supervising the safety measures of vessels.



The Authority is also responsible for preserving the environment by ensuring that marine vessels comply with technical requirements. It is also tasked with coordinating with relevant authorities to oversee maritime activities and ensure adherence to both local and international rules and regulations, as well as all international agreements that the UAE is a party to.



The Law grants the Authority the power to establish a

marine plan for Dubai, which will ensure the safety of maritime navigation and activities. This includes defining navigational lines and berthing places for dhows and other vessels in Dubai.



In addition, the Authority is responsible for regulating, identifying, and issuing permits related to the establishment of marinas in Dubai. It is also responsible for setting the entry and exit requirements for wooden dhows and their crews, and oversees them through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, among other tasks.



The Law also establishes the organisational structure of the Dubai Maritime Authority, as well as outlining the responsibilities of the PCFC. It sets out the mechanism for appointing the CEO of the Authority, as well as defining their responsibilities.



Law No. (3) of 2023 replaces Law No. (11) of 2007, which pertains to the establishment of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, and annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. Any provisions, decisions, and memos that were issued to implement Law No. (11) of 2007 will remain in effect until new ones are issued, as

long as they do not contradict the clauses of Law No. (3) of 2023.



This law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

