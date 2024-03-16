Mohammed bin Rashid mandates incorporation of 'Nakheel and Meydan' into Dubai Holding Group under leadership of Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Nakheel and Meydan will join forces with Dubai Holding in an effort to sustain and advance growth through a unified and integrated vision that builds on gains, spurs efforts and boosts Dubai’s global competitiveness.

Nakheel and Meydan are set to become part of Dubai Holding, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The Board of Directors of both Nakheel and Meydan Company will be abolished.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “In a new milestone to reinforce and boost our economic growth, today we directed the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan companies under the umbrella of Dubai Holding, forming a global economic entity with a diverse portfolio in sectors such as technology, media, hospitality, real estate, retail, and more, led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum”.

His Highness added, “The goal is to create a more financially efficient entity, owning assets worth hundreds of billions, and comprising global expertise across various sectors with which we can compete regionally and globally, achieving our national objectives, and realising the Dubai Economic Agenda D33”.

He said, “Wishing all the best to the team on this new mission... We are optimistic about an upcoming phase where we will multiply our growth, compete with our ambitions, and achieve our economic vision for our people."

Since its establishment in 2004, Dubai Holding has continued to create positive strides aimed at fostering an innovation-driven knowledge-based economy. Dubai Holding lists Jumeirah Group, Dubai Properties and TECOM Group among its portfolio. TECOM Group alone owns and operates ten sector-focused business clusters, with Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City being the flagships.

Nakheel and Meydan have launched several projects in multiple sectors including real estate, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, leisure and entertainment and healthcare. Nakheel and Meydan will join Dubai Holding to further develop a highly diversified conglomerate operating in several sectors across real estate, tourism, hospitality, leisure and entertainment and investments. This move is set to combine a complementary suite of services and expertise to diversify the economy and maximise their competitiveness in the global marketplace.

This strategic vision will provide an ideal platform to address the growing demand for specialised services globally and seeks to leverage new opportunities that are emerging and serve the global demand expected in the long term.

