Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Nissan Motor Corporation

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Corporation, one of the world’s leading car manufacturers.

The meeting held as part of His Highness’s Weekly Majlis at the Union House discussed the new growth opportunities for automotive companies driven by the UAE’s ambitious development plans. His Highness said the UAE is keen to establish productive partnerships with global automotive companies to consolidate its status as a focal point for the worldwide automotive market, capitalising on its growth as a pivotal international commercial, trading and investment centre.

His Highness said that these partnerships complement Dubai’s strategic plans for the sector including the development of the ‘Dubai Car Market’, the largest and most advanced of its kind in the world, announced recently. By connecting with 77 ports around the globe, the market aims to solidify Dubai's position as one of the world’s most prominent and rapidly growing cities in the automotive trade sector. The development of the car market supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to consolidate the city’s status as one of the world’s top three urban economies by 2033.

HH Sheikh Mohammed also discussed with the Nissan President how the supportive platform provided by the UAE can help global automotive companies tap into new markets and drive long-term growth in an increasingly competitive global industry. The exceptional logistics capabilities and global trading connectivity offered by the UAE makes it an ideal base for automotive companies looking to expand their global footprint, His Highness said.

Earlier this week, Nissan unveiled its all-new Patrol to the world from the UAE, reflecting the pivotal role the country plays in the company’s global strategy. Nissan was the first Japanese carmaker to establish a regional headquarters in the Middle East, when it set up an office in Dubai under the name Nissan Middle East in 1994. Today, Nissan Middle East’s operations spans over 22 countries from Azerbaijan to Yemen and from Turkey to Turkmenistan.

Globally, Nissan employs around a quarter of a million people and the company is considered a pioneer and global leader in the field of zero emission vehicle technology. The company currently manufactures vehicles in 20 countries and areas around the globe and offers products and services in more than 160 countries and areas worldwide. Nissan achieved an operating profit of 568.7 billion yen, up 51% year-on-year in the fiscal year 2023 ending 31 March 2024, while consolidated net revenue stood at 12.68 trillion yen and global sales stood at 3.44 million units.

