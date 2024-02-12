Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024.

The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The meeting discussed global economic issues, the strong relations between the UAE and OECD, and the noteworthy contributions made by OECD in advancing development initiatives on the international stage.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Cormann to the Summit, where he participated in a plenary session titled ‘Embracing the Winds of Economic Change: A Global Perspective’ on Monday.

His Highness praised OECD's role in promoting economic progress, facilitating international trade, fostering job creation and advocating for economic policies that promote inclusive and sustainable development for all countries and their people.

Cormann highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the UAE and OECD across various key development sectors, underscoring the Organisation's dedication to further strengthening this relationship, given the UAE’s status as a leading economic hub that adheres to the highest standards of business governance.

The Secretary-General of OECD also lauded the World Governments Summit for its role in fostering strong partnerships among governments worldwide, aimed at aligning global efforts to anticipate future opportunities and challenges, enhance social prosperity and bolster the development of knowledge and skills within government leadership worldwide.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The WGS 2024 is being held in Dubai until 14 February under the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’. The three-day mega-event has brought together more than 25 heads of state, more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions, 140 governments, and distinguished global thought leaders and experts.

Over 200 prominent speakers will address future global trends during more than 110 dialogues and sessions. WGS 2024 features more than 4,000 attendees, and over 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300 ministers.

