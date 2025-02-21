Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 31st edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, being organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) at Dubai Harbour until 23 February.

This edition of the event features the participation of more than 1,000 brands representing more than 60 countries and over 200 yachts and watercraft.

Accompanying His Highness during his visit was His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

His Highness reaffirmed the Dubai International Boat Show’s position as one of the world’s premier maritime exhibitions and a key driver in strengthening Dubai’s status as a leading global maritime hub.

His Highness said: “The Dubai International Boat Show underscores Dubai’s status as a global hub for yachting and a leading destination for maritime tourism. With its world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities, Dubai has become a preferred choice for visiting yachts and international cruise ships.”

Welcoming the international brands and first-time exhibitors participating in the show, His Highness added: “We are pleased to see leading global companies choosing Dubai to launch their latest innovations, and we welcome new brands joining the exhibition for the first time. We wish all participants success in achieving their goals and thank them for their trust in Dubai as a partner that supports their growth and prosperity.”

During his visit, His Highness toured several exhibitor stands, accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council and Senior Advisor to DIBS.

His Highness visited the Gulf Craft stand, where the UAE’s leading luxury yacht manufacturer unveiled several new luxury vessels. He also toured the pavilions of renowned global yacht manufacturers, including Azimut, Ferretti, Sunseeker, and Yachts One, as well as exhibits from key industry players presenting the latest advancements in maritime technology and luxury watercraft.

The Dubai International Boat Show 2025 provides a unique platform for the global maritime community, not only to showcase the latest and most luxurious yacht and boat designs, but also to facilitate the sale and purchase of pre-owned luxury yachts, promote exclusive waterfront real estate, and highlight cutting-edge innovations in the industry. Additionally, the event fosters promising business partnerships while offering an elevated and immersive hospitality experience.

The 31st edition of the Show continues its journey of growth, keeping pace with rapid advancements in the maritime sector. This year’s edition features several new elements, including the Brokerage Section, which offers buyers a unique opportunity to explore pre-owned yachts with expert guidance, and the Innovation Hub, which supports startups and SMEs in the maritime technology sector. The event also remains a leader in innovation, investment, and industry collaboration, reinforcing its status as a global platform for yachting and maritime excellence.

