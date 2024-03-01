Mohammed bin Rashid visits 30th edition of Dubai International Boat Show

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 30th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, the largest and most established marine lifestyle show in the Middle East, being organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre at Dubai Harbour.

Speaking on the significance of the event, His Highness said: “The evolution of the Dubai International Boat Show over the last three decades mirrors Dubai’s transformative journey as a global maritime and tourism destination and an international hub that connects people, cultures, and industries. The event is also a unique example of how the UAE has used its historical strengths to deliver platforms for new ideas, innovation and technologies that can shape the future of vital sectors. The confluence of the global marine industry here is yet another testament to Dubai and the UAE’s pursuit of excellence, and the country’s commitment to creating new opportunities that can steer the world towards a brighter tomorrow.”

The Middle East’s premier marine lifestyle showpiece, which features more than 1,000 brands from 55 countries, has attracted the global nautical industry. More than 200 crafts are being displayed during the five-day event.

His Highness was briefed on the groundbreaking innovations and technologies, advanced vessels, and pioneering products being displayed at the event and the transformative impact they are having on the maritime sector. He was informed about how these innovations are not just reshaping the industry landscape but are also taking the maritime world towards a more sustainable future.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the tour by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Senior Advisor to Dubai International Boat Show.

Since its inception in 1992, the Dubai International Boat Show has grown in size and popularity to become one of the world’s most prestigious boat shows. The 30th edition of the event, being held from 28 February to 3 March, showcases the craftsmanship of the world’s premier boatbuilders, exciting water sports, and the finer aspects of a nautical lifestyle from aviation and supercars to high-end fashion and marine-inspired art.

This year’s event serves as a comprehensive platform for premiering innovations, announcing new launches, and discovering fresh business opportunities with both global leaders and pioneers in the maritime industry.

