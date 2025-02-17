Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2025, the largest edition in the event’s history

- His Highness emphasises the UAE’s commitment to serve as a global hub fostering new partnerships and knowledge exchange to address humanity’s present and future needs

- The event brings together 4,595 exhibitors from 106 countries in its 30th edition, with over 1 million products on display at the Dubai World Trade Centre

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited Gulfood 2025, the largest edition of the event to date, featuring 4,595 exhibitors from 106 countries.

Running from 17-21 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) under the theme ‘The Next Frontier in Food’, the 30th edition of Gulfood provides an unmatched platform for the global F&B community to boost engagement and forge new business connections while appreciating the industry’s evolutionary shift towards new development and trade paradigms.

Key platform

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed commended the exhibition's impressive growth over the years, noting that the ongoing edition marks the largest in its history, attracting leading companies from around the world and showcasing over a million products under one roof in Dubai. His Highness emphasised the value of the event as a key platform for building partnerships and striking deals within one of the most vital sectors globally. His Highness also pointed out that the exhibition aligns with the UAE’s commitment to playing a central role in driving global efforts and fostering innovation to enable new solutions that boost the food sector given its critical role in ensuring food security and sustainable development worldwide.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE always strives to remain a global hub for building partnerships and exchanging knowledge to address present needs and prepare the ground for a prosperous future for humanity. Dubai continues to serve as a place where inspiring ideas to tackle current global challenges converge, driving innovations that contribute to a universal improvement in quality of life.

Vital role

His Highness also noted that the exhibitions sector plays a vital role in advancing the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double foreign trade and add 400 cities as key trading partners by 2033. He highlighted how major exhibitions hosted by Dubai offer an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas, discover new opportunities, and build partnerships with the private sector across the globe.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, toured a section of the expansive exhibition, which covers nearly one million square feet across 24 halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre. His Highness also visited various booths of national companies, acknowledging their pivotal role in advancing the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

His Highness visited pavilions and stands of various local and GCC companies including Farzana and MGM and was apprised about their products and operations.

Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed during the tour were His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality.

This year’s edition of Gulfood is focused on strengthening trade relationships within the food and beverage manufacturing sector, reflecting its sustained growth. The ongoing edition also places particular emphasis on fostering commercial connections across continents, including Africa and Latin America, besides the Middle East.

