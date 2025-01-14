MoHESR and DEWA join forces to align the scholarship programme with national priorities

Abdulrahman Al Awar

This agreement marks a significant step in preparing Emirati youth for global labour market shifts

Our partnership with DEWA will strengthen our national talent pool, enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness and support sustainable development

We are committed to improving the scholarship programme’s efficiency, focusing on strategic sectors and fostering public-private partnerships

Saeed Al Tayer

In line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we adopt a clear strategy for the development and training of national cadres

At DEWA, we are proud to cooperate with MoHESR in this ambitious initiative, which aims to build a generation of national competencies specialised in vital fields

We will provide the necessary support and guidance to our Emirati students to enable them to realise their academic and professional aspirations

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has partnered with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to enhance the scholarship programme for Emirati students, aligning it with national priorities. This collaboration aims to equip students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills, ensuring they meet labour market requirements and excel in their careers after graduation.

Key areas of collaboration under the agreement include: delivering high-quality education to Emirati students in vital sectors; ensuring a seamless transition from education to employment; aligning workforce needs with the scholarship programme; and strengthening partnerships between the government, employers, and higher education institutions to enhance students' job prospects.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), at DEWA’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar said: “This agreement marks a significant step in preparing Emirati youth for global labour market shifts by enabling advanced education at top international universities, aligned with national business needs. Our partnership with DEWA will strengthen our national talent pool, enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness, and support sustainable development. At the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, we are committed to improving the scholarship programme’s efficiency, focusing on strategic sectors and fostering public-private partnerships to ensure students receive quality education and are well-prepared to meet current and future workforce demands.”

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “In line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, DEWA adopts a clear strategy for the development and training of national cadres. At DEWA, we are proud to cooperate with MoHESR in this ambitious initiative, which aims to build a generation of national competencies specialised in vital fields. Under this strategic cooperation, we will provide the necessary support and guidance to our Emirati students to enable them to realise their academic and professional aspirations. We will constantly look for Emirati nationals with professional competencies in our fields of work and also work to provide the necessary practical training in line with the needs of the job market, as well as ensure the employment of scholarship students after graduation, thus consolidating the UAE’s position as a destination for excellence and innovation.”

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “We are committed to fostering a positive learning environment, where we believe that investing in education and training is an investment in our country's future. Through these partnerships, we will be able to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to meet the challenges to promote a bright future for us and the generations to come.”

The Cooperation Agreement aims to establish mutual collaboration to support the scholarship programme by providing outstanding educational opportunities for Emirati students in strategic areas, consistent with the priorities and needs of the UAE in the job market, thereby developing national competencies and increasing competitiveness in critical sectors by focusing on four key areas: giving Emirati students high-quality educational experiences in strategic areas relevant to national priorities; facilitate a smooth transition from education to employment with employers commensurate with students' qualifications; addressing workforce needs through the scholarship programme; and strengthening cooperation between the Government, employers and higher education institutions to increase students' employment opportunities.

Under the agreement, the MoHESR will allocate scholarships for Emirati students abroad, focusing on fields aligned with national priorities. DEWA will offer professional guidance, training opportunities, and ensure employment for scholarship students within the Authority or its affiliated entities, either fully or partially, upon graduation.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.