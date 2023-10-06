MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key sectors

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has partnered with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) to launch 4 trainings under ‘The Industrialist Programme’.

Under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, the ministry will collaborate with national and international companies to empower and equip Emirati talent with skills to thrive in the industrial and advanced technology sectors, creating valuable employment opportunities.

As part of its strategic objectives to enhance the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, create new job opportunities, and upskill local talent, the ministry worked with Nafis, industrial companies, and specialised training centres to launch the training programmes.

The new training programmes span vital manufacturing fields, including oil and gas, safety and security, food and beverages (F&B), as well as the iron and paper industries. The ministry will collaborate with its strategic partners from the industrial sector, including institutions and training centres, to expand and diversify programmes, creating more job opportunities for national talent.

MoIAT collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI) and Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) to provide programmes that equip students with practical skills to meet the evolving needs of the job market.

The ministry also collaborated with training centres and industrial companies to provide practical and vocational programmes. Partners include NAFFCO for safety and security, Baker Hughes for oil and gas, Union Paper Mills for iron and paper, in addition to other entities in the F&B domain.

The announcement took place at the ministry’s Manufacturing and Industrialisation Strategic Conference, as part of the ministry’s participation in ADIPEC 2023.

During the exhibition, the ministry invited national cadres to participate in the training programmes via Nafis’ digital platform. A dedicated section for future industrial jobs was created on the website, enabling Emirati citizens to register for the training programmes, which will prepare them for employment opportunities in various sectors.

A 3-day open recruitment event will take place starting 24th October, bringing together manufacturers and jobseekers to explore training opportunities within the industrial sector.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, participated in a panel discussion on empowering Emirati talent in the industrial sector.

Al Suwaidi said, “The UAE, under the directives of its leadership, empowers citizens through education, training and employment opportunities. The industry and advanced technology sectors attract talent, forming a key part of the UAE’s vision and prospects for economic growth and adaptability to innovation.”

He stressed the critical role of youth in the industrial and technological sectors, outlining the objectives of the Industrialist Programme, launched in collaboration with different entities, companies and manufacturers to upskill Emiratis.

The Industrialist Programme was launched by MoIAT in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and Nafis in March 2023.

The programme provides 500 training and job opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector and contributes to the UAE's vision by empowering local talent and enhancing their leadership in industries of the future. It aligns with the evolving needs of the sector, particularly Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation.

ADVETI, MoIAT’s partner for the launch, is an educational institution providing training programs across different fields, with a focus on equipping students with key practical skills to meet the evolving demands of the job market. At the institution, students are encouraged to develop their abilities, skills, and achievements to become successful leaders in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Abdulrahman Jassim Al Hammadi, Managing Director at ADVETI, stressed the importance of creating motivating career opportunities for nationals in the industrial sector. “This is critical for students’ professional development and integration into the job market. The institute focuses on close collaboration with various entities to provide job opportunities, in addition to creating an educational environment characterised by practical application and alignment with industry needs. This vision is strengthened through the continued development and improvement of vocational education and training, with a focus on equipping students with the necessary skills to effectively contribute to the UAE's sustainable development and global position.”

Mohammed Gheyath, the CEO of the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), emphasised the importance of this strategic collaboration, which aligns with CERT's commitment to actively contribute to equipping the labour market with skilled nationals.

He said, “Investing in special education and training has become a necessity. We have a duty to empower youth to face challenges in the current and future job market.”

He reiterated CERT's ongoing commitment to empowering national cadres by providing innovative and advanced training programs tailored to the needs of the modern industrial sector.

The MoIAT-CERT collaboration encompasses a guided programme with 120 hours of training, divided into two phases. The first phase covers emerging technologies and technical skills in operations management, total quality management, health, safety, environment, and supply chains.

The second phase includes on-the-job training and workplace skills development. The programme combines theoretical and practical training, with the aim of aligning learning outcomes with the demands of the job market. It equips trainees with the necessary skills to achieve professional and career excellence.

