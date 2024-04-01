MoIAT signs agreements with 16 strategic partners and sponsors of Make it in the Emirates Forum 2024

HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber:

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), witnessed the signing of 16 sponsorship agreements ahead of the third Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum. The event, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in cooperation with ADDED and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will take place on 27-28 May at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre under the theme ‘Investment, Sustainability, Growth’.

MIITE Forum’s sponsorship categories comprise: the Diamond Category, which includes Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and Mubadala; the Gold Category, which includes PureHealth, Tawazun Economic Council, Emirates Steel Arkan, AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB); and the Silver and Bronze Categories, which include TAQA, EDGE, Dubai Investments, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and UAE Space Agency.

Key partnership

His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber said: “The Make it in the Emirates Forum is in line with UAE leadership's vision to support and enable investment in industry and advanced technology, as well as encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence and providing enablers and incentives to support the growth of national industries and enhance their competitiveness.”

His Excellency praised the role of sponsors and strategic partners in strengthening the MIITE Forum and exhibition’s position as a key platform bringing together key stakeholders to showcase investment opportunities in the national industrial sector and attract opportunities from the UAE and beyond. These stakeholders include decision-makers, public and private sector officials, industry experts, entrepreneurs, financing entities, investors and SMEs.

His Excellency added: "The MIITE Forum fosters discussions on industrial partnerships and collaboration opportunities between national and global companies. It also showcases opportunities to localize production and help redirect procurement into the national economy. The MIITE Forum leverages local purchasing power to advance the industrial sector in line with our leadership’s directives to foster an enabling environment conducive to growth.

"The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology aims to support the growth and competitiveness of the national industrial sector, as well as provide investors with enablers and incentives through the National In-Country (ICV) Program which leverages local purchasing power for sector development. The Technology Transformation Program is also another program that supports digital transformation and enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of industrial companies, contributing to strengthening the UAE's position as a regional and international hub for manufacturing and innovation.”

His Excellency Al Zaabi said: “We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology for the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2024 as part of our efforts to contribute to the UAE’s industrial strategy, Operation 300bn, and achieving the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

His Excellency Al Zaabi added: "The industrial sector plays a key role in achieving the objectives of the next phase of our development. As part of these endeavors, the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy focuses on developing and attracting highly skilled talent, enhancing access to finance for industrial companies, fostering ease of doing business, and attracting local and foreign investment. The strategy's programs support the local supply chain and expand access to international markets for UAE-manufactured products. We look forward to meeting industry leaders at the Make it in the Emirates Forum to discuss new opportunities and build partnerships."

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support Directorate at ADNOC said: “ADNOC is proud to support the Make it in the Emirates Forum which serves as an important platform to stimulate domestic manufacturing and enhance the UAE’s role as a global innovation hub. As we grow our diversified portfolio and further integrate advanced technologies to future proof our business, we are reinforcing our role as a critical engine for the UAE’s industrial growth and creating long-term domestic manufacturing opportunities for the private sector. Make it in the Emirates underpins these goals and we invite local and international manufacturers to partner with us to enable sustainable growth.”

The third MIITE Forum will focus on the industrial sector’s progress and its role in growing and developing advanced industries, clean energy solutions, enhancing food and pharmaceutical manufacturing, attracting industrial investments, and supporting technological transformation. It will also recognize the UAE’s most innovative industrial pioneers for their contributions to shaping the future of the sector.

During the MIITE Forum, MoIAT will host the second edition of the MIITE Awards to honor companies that have contributed significantly to industrial and technological development, localization, sustainability and innovation.

Empowering and incentivizing

The second MIITE Forum and exhibition featured the inaugural MIITE Awards, which celebrated visionaries, sustainability champions, and game-changers contributing to the UAE's evolution into a global manufacturing hub. The prestigious awards, spanning 10 categories, honored winners under 10 categories across five fields: ICV, Sustainability, Factory of the Future, Industry Enablers & Strategic Partners, and Leadership & Talent

The MIITE Forum embodies MoIAT's commitment to empower and incentivize national and global companies within the UAE's industrial sector. The forum supports Emirati youth, entrepreneurs and startup owners in launching their projects and exploring potential investment opportunities by showcasing their success stories.

