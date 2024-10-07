Mokha 1450 Brings Exclusive Colombian Geisha Coffee to Dubai

Mokha 1450, the UAE’s renowned luxury coffee chain, has launched a special limited edition of Colombian Geisha coffee, offering an extraordinary experience for true coffee connoisseurs. Starting from October 11, 2024, this rare coffee will be available exclusively at select Mokha 1450 locations across Dubai and online.

The limited-edition Colombian Geisha comes from Lohas Beans, a celebrated Colombian producer known for its competition-winning exotic lots. Sourced from Zarza Farm in Colombia’s Huila region and grown at an altitude of 1,800 meters, this Geisha variety boasts a vibrant and complex flavor profile. With notes of orange peel, cane sugar, and grapes, the coffee is processed using a unique washed method, ensuring bright acidity and a medium body. Roasted locally in Dubai, Mokha 1450 guarantees that every batch maintains its exceptional quality and freshness, delivered straight to your cup.

