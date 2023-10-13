Museum of the Future to host 'Dubai Calligraphy Biennale’ during month of October as part of Future Expert and Future Talks series

• This month will include discussions on the fascinating world of calligraphy, showcasing its profound impact as a cultural force across diverse cultures, local communities and heritages.

• The Future Experts panel session will include; Nigerian Artist Viktor Ekpuk; Professor Rachel Ama Asaa, Professor Awam Amkpa, Cultural Programming Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Alia Al Shamsi and Dr. Antoine Abi Aad.

• As for the Future Talks session, that will see Emirati Artist Mattar Bin Lahej take to the stage.



The Museum of the Future, a hub for intellectual discussions, a playground for innovators, and a catalyst for change is delighted to unveil its collaboration with Dubai Culture for the inaugural 'Dubai Calligraphy Biennale,' happening throughout October 2023.



Experience the exhilarating line-up of events at the Museum of the Future, where you can engage with visionary minds from around the globe. Dive into the enlightening ‘Future Experts’ session, where the museum will host the acclaimed Nigerian Artist, Viktor Ekpuk, alongside Professor Rachel Ama Asaa, Professor Awam Amkpa, Cultural Programming Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Alia Al Shamsi, and Dr. Antoine Abi Aad.



The month of October also includes a captivating ‘Future Talks’ session featuring Mattar Bin Lahej, the artist and calligrapher behind the Museum of Future’s Façade, making it one of the most prominent buildings and structures in Dubai.



These sessions will offer you the chance to interact with some of the most creative minds shaping the future.



Calligraphy Biennale | Cross Cultural Dialogue: From Ancient Script to Contemporary Art Future Experts

When: Saturday, 14 October 2023

Time: 7.00pm – 8.00pm

Topic: Discover how calligraphy serves as a catalyst for cross-cultural dialogue, fostering intercultural understanding and paving the way for meaningful collaborations.



Get ready to explore the world of calligraphy. This panel discussion will feature future experts including Viktor Ekpuk, Professor Rachel Ama Asaa, Professor Awam Ampka, Alia Al Shamsi, and Dr. Antoine Abi Aad. The session will be expertly moderated by the insightful Rebecca Anne Proctor, former Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar Art and now covering contemporary art and current affairs in the Middle East and Africa.



These future experts will dive deeper into the world of calligraphy, showcasing its profound impact as a cultural force across diverse cultures, local communities, and heritages. This session will give you the chance to delve into the rich tapestry of calligraphy's history and its impact on contemporary art and design. You’ll be able to observe its evolution as it intertwines with various cultures and integrates with modern creative trends.



The discussion will also illuminate the evolution of traditional calligraphy in the contemporary art and design sphere, showcasing its adaptation across cultures and innovative integration with modern streams. Don't miss this unique opportunity to gain insights, inspiration, and a deeper appreciation for the beauty and significance of calligraphy.



Future Talks X Calligraphy Biennale | Artist Mattar Bin Lahej

When: Sunday, 29 October 2023

Time: 7.00pm – 9.00pm

Topic: Public Art Masterpiece

Visit the Museum of the Future for an awe-inspiring session as part of the Dubai Public Art Talks series by Dubai Culture and the Future Talks series by Museum of the Future. Get ready to be inspired as Mattar Bin Lahej, an accomplished artist, reveals the Museum of the Future's remarkable transformation into a captivating public art attraction.



In this riveting discussion, Bin Lahej will transport you into a world where art and technology intertwine, pushing the boundaries of conventional architecture. Discover how the museum's artistic façade becomes a stunning masterpiece that redefines the very essence of public art within our cityscape. This talk will ignite your imagination and leave you with a profound understanding of the sheer genius behind this monumental creation.



These events are free to attend, so don't miss out on the chance to be part of this exhilarating experience – secure your spot now and witness the future of art and technology unfold before your very eyes.



For more information and registration please visit: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/shop/programs-and-activities/workshops



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.