Nakheel appoints contractors for Jebel Ali Village construction

By E247

Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, has appointed contractors for the construction of Jebel Ali Village, a new residential development with luxury villas and townhouses, and construction works are currently underway.

The contract for the construction of the villas and their infrastructure has been awarded to iBuild Construction LLC, an innovative general contractor, while the contract for the construction of the townhouses and their infrastructure has been awarded to United Engineering Construction Co. LLC (UNEC), an award-winning general contracting company.

Jebel Ali Village is a gated community offering luxurious living experiences with green spaces and water features. The community amenities will include green trails, cycling tracks, sports courts, children’s play areas, community parks, a community vegetable farm, and a recreation club. Strategically located next to Sheikh Zayed Road and Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali Village offers easy access to key locations in Dubai.

The development of Jebel Ali Village underlines Nakheel’s commitment to building happiness and prosperity for citizens, residents and visitors.

