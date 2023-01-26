National Bank of Fujairah's net profit totals AED 340.4 million in 2022

By WAM

The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) recorded year-on-year growth of 195.3 percent to close the year at a net profit of AED 340.4 million compared to AED 115.2 million in 2021, according to its 2022 financial results, which it announced today.

The figures showed that the bank logged its highest-ever operating profit totallinh AED 1.2 billion, a rise of 29.4 percent compared to AED 955.6 million in 2021 underpinned by higher net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities, fee and exchange income.

Commenting on the bank's results, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of NBF, said, “We are pleased with the outstanding set of results achieved by NBF. Our record 2022 operating performance was testament to the robustness of our business model and operational strategy. Despite a year marked by volatile geopolitical conditions, record inflation and climate-linked disasters, we were sufficiently resilient to adapt to the emerging conditions and record strong growth."

Moreover, NBF recorded its best ever operating income of AED 1.8 billion, up 25.8 percent over 2021 reflecting the robust core business performance and asset and liability management in a rising interest rate environment.

Net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities grew 29.8 percent to AED 1.2 billion compared to AED 941.1 million in 2021.

Net fees, commission and other income rose 14.2 percent to AED 393.3 million compared to AED 344.3 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, NBF posted record foreign exchange and derivatives income of AED 181.4 million, with a growth of 58.8 percent compared to AED 114.2 million in 2021.

Income from investments and Islamic instruments stood at AED 18.8 million compared to AED 42.3 million in 2021.

Operating expenses increased by 18.9 percent, reflecting NBF’s investments in its businesses, systems, infrastructure and people. These investments include a set of digitalisation initiatives to further enhance our focus on exceptional customer service through digital adoption and innovation. Nevertheless, NBF’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 31.9 percent compared to 33.7 percent in 2021, after achieving further productivity improvements. This provides ample headroom to continue investing in our technological capabilities and enhancing the customer experience going forward.

Total assets rose by 10.9 percent to reach AED 47.6 billion compared to AED 42.9 billion at 2021 year-end.

Taking into account the 2022 performance, the Board of Directors proposed a distribution of profits of 6.0 percent (2021: nil) of the paid-up capital in the form of bonus shares.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.