National Bonds launches ‘My One Million’ saving plan

National Bonds has unveiled the “My One Million” plan - designed for both individuals and corporations alike, that enables to propel its participants toward achieving AED1 million in combined savings and cumulative profits at the end of the tenor.

The newly introduced affordable plan allows customers to select a tenor ranging from 3 to 10 years.

Customers also have the option to make a lump-sum investment if they wish to jump-start their savings journey with an upfront payment. Additionally, companies can contribute on behalf of their employees, either partially or in full, thereby enhancing employee retention.

Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, said, “Our mission is to empower individuals and corporations alike with knowledge and opportunities that foster lasting financial prosperity within our community. With the launch of ‘My One Million’, becoming a Millionaire is a choice that every individual can make.”

Enrolling in the plan through the app or any of National Bonds’ branches is a simple process. Customers can begin by choosing the plan’s duration; then they can set up the monthly contribution.

Additionally, they can make an initial savings amount, which is optional and applies to both individuals and corporations. For instance, if a customer chooses a 10-year plan and decides to initiate their investment with a lump sum of AED100,000, the monthly contribution required to reach AED1 million by the end of the term will be AED6,200.

‘My One Million’ customers can enhance their financial well-being through rewards and cash prizes offered by National Bonds. Customers also get access to National Bonds’ AED35 million rewards programme, including the AED1 million draw that takes place every quarter and the annual 16 luxury cars draw.

