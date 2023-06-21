New CBUAE Rulebook provides financial sector stakeholders further accessibility to regulations

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched the Rulebook, a dedicated platform on its website that hosts the CBUAE’s regulations, standards, guidelines, relevant laws and other regulatory publications.

This comes as part of a series of initiatives to adopt innovative financial technologies and the CBUAE’s keenness to enhance transparency and communication with licensed financial institutions, consumers, other partners and service users.

The new Rulebook provides financial sector stakeholders with further access to the CBUAE’s regulatory publications, displayed directly in any browser, from any device, in both Arabic and English.

Users can leverage a set of new features to help them locate and understand regulatory content, such as a dynamic reference system that turns any reference into a clickable link, and a versioning system that helps users keep abreast of a regulation’s evolution over time.

The Rulebook will be a key reference for all those involved in the UAE financial sector. While the Rulebook is aimed mainly at financial industry professionals, as this service is open to the public, consumers too will be able to access content specifically relevant to them, such as consumer protection regulations and standards.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.