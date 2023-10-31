NMDC Group signs international cooperation agreement with AD Ports Group

NMDC Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AD Ports Group to further boost cooperation on international projects with the full support of NMDC’s expertise and capabilities.

The agreement was signed by Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, during the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Conference 2023 taking place in Abu Dhabi between 31st October – 2nd November, in the presence of leading figures across the maritime, ports and shipping sectors.

As part of the MoU agreement, NMDC and AD Ports Group will continue to work closely together on future international projects, utilising NMDC’s world-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and marine dredging capabilities to enable AD Ports Group to successfully continue to undertake large scale international projects. The agreement is also in line with the objectives of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of the National Marine Dredging Group, said, “We are delighted to continue our relationship with AD Ports Group. This MoU will enable us to explore new opportunities for collaboration and expand the range of innovative solutions we can provide. We plan to leverage our full capabilities, resources and exceptional workforce to fully support AD Ports Group to achieve even greater success in the years to come.”

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, stated, “The signing of this MoU is a significant milestone in the relationship between NMDC and AD Ports Group. It demonstrates our shared commitment to working together to strengthen the global maritime industry and support the economic growth of the UAE, in line with our wise leadership’s vision. We look forward to collaborating on a range of global projects and initiatives in the coming years to further strengthen our position at the forefront of international infrastructure development.”

Earlier in June 2022, NMDC and AD Ports Group established a joint company, SAFEEN Survey and Subsea Services, to conduct offshore surveys and subsea services in the UAE, across the GCC region, as well as in select international markets.

The company offers a unique portfolio comprising offshore surveys (geophysical and geotechnical), trenching, and dredging support services. Additionally, the company provides integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving services, remotely operated vehicles, and unmanned inspections vessels, along with the provision of customised, cost-effective and innovative solutions tailored for offshore operations related to the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors.

