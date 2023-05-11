Number of registered employees on UAEWPS increased to 5.2 million in 2022: CBUA Annual Report

The average number of registered employees on the UAE Wages Protection System (UAEWPS) increased to 5.2 million in 2022 from 4.2 million in 2021,according to the 2022 Annual Report issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) today.

The total number of salaries increased from AED 46.4 million to AED 55.5 million, and there was also an increase in the value of salaries paid, amounting to AED 249.0 billion compared with AED 212.0 billion in 2021. The number of employers registered on 31st December 2022 in WPS increased to 275,680 from 216,690 at the end of 2021, an increase of 27%.

