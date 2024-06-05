Oceans in focus: DP World and un global compact spearhead action at g20 dialogue

DP World and the UN Global Compact have joined forces to drive solutions at the G20 Ocean Dialogue in Dubai today, bringing together industry leaders and sustainability experts to shape a concrete plan to protect the health of our oceans.

The G20 Ocean Dialogue focuses on developing a 10-point action plan to tackle issues such as decarbonization, plastic pollution and the preservation of marine ecosystems. Discussions will also include nature-based solutions and financing to address climate change and build resilient communities.

The dialogue is being held at the DP World Pavilion in Dubai EXPO City.



This is the latest collaboration on ocean conservation by DP World and the UN Global Compact – a voluntary initiative which encourages businesses to adopt sustainable practices. Last year, they launched the first Ocean Climate Nexus Centre (OCNC) in the UAE to foster research, collaboration and innovation in sustainable ocean practices.

DP World is launching its own new Ocean Strategy. This is a comprehensive plan outlining the company’s commitment to preserving marine biodiversity, minimising the environmental impact of its operations and collaborating with partners to overcome barriers to ocean action. It aims to chart a course for a thriving Sustainable Blue Economy.

H.E Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO & Chairman, DP World said: "As a company that enables the flow of trade around the world, we understand the critical roles that healthy oceans can play – from mitigating climate change to providing social and economic opportunities. Our partnership with the UN Global Compact underscores our dedication to advancing ocean and climate research. Through our new Ocean Strategy, we’re committed to supporting diverse ecosystems, healthy waters, blue innovation and finance – all key elements for thriving oceans that support equitable trade.”

Erik Giercksky, United Nations, UN Global Compact, Business Action Platform for Ocean, said: “Today’s dialogue allows industry and sustainability leaders to share solutions that can inform the G20 and inspire the global community to conserve, use and manage the ocean resources to build a just world and a sustainable planet. By working together, we can develop and implement strategies that address current climate and nature crises while ensuring the sustainable use of our oceans for future generations.” –

