Parkin joins DFM General Index, Industrials Sector Index, DFM Sharia Index

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced today the joining of Parkin Company P.J.S.C. to DFM General Index, the Industrials Sector Index and DFM Sharia Index, as of April 22, 2024.

In March, DFM welcomed the successful listing of Parkin, the exclusive public parking operator in Dubai with an extensive three-decade track record.

Marking the first public offering of 2024 on the DFM, this milestone listing continues the Emirate’s robust capital markets development strategy to float government, state-related, and private sector entities, which is a key component of the ambitious agenda unveiled at the end of 2021.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.