PCFC and Government of Ghana Sign MoU to Establish an Economic Zone & Digital Incubator in Accra

Sultan bin Sulayem: PCFC is a key contributor to Dubai’s knowledge and innovation-based economy, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33

Samuel Nartey George: This partnership will position Ghana as a regional hub for technological advancement in Africa

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and Government of Ghana have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Ghana’s first economic zone and digital incubator in Accra. The initiative aims to accelerate the country’s transformation into a regional technology powerhouse, attracting investment into West Africa.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of PCFC, and Hon. Samuel Nartey George, Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation.

Under the agreement, a 25 square kilometer area in Accra will be allocated to PCFC for the development of the economic zone. PCFC will lead the zone’s operations and attract global technology firms, facilitating investment and business expansion. The MoU also includes joint efforts to establish digital infrastructure and property development within the zone.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem affirmed that PCFC’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s global outreach and sharing Dubai’s pioneering experience in innovation and economic development. “This initiative underscores our strategic relationships worldwide and reinforces PCFC’s role as a key contributor to Dubai’s knowledge and innovation-based economy. We are focused on launching cutting-edge projects that promote sustainable growth, invest in human capital and advanced technology, to cement Dubai’s status as a global hub for smart technologies and digital transformation”.

He also expressed his appreciation for the Government of Ghana’s trust in PCFC’s expertise and its warm reception of the initiative. “This smart economic zone, combining innovation, technology, and logistics, will foster commercial growth and strengthen Ghana’s industrial and technological infrastructure”.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George stated that the partnership will significantly bolster Ghana’s economic position, transforming it into a regional technology hub in Africa. “This initiative aligns with Ghana’s vision for digital transformation and sustainable economic growth. The zone will play a pivotal role in attracting global businesses and talent, positioning Accra as a destination of choice on the international stage.”

PCFC will implement and manage the advanced digital infrastructure in the zone to support the growth of local and regional businesses across Africa. The project will provide a robust platform for innovation, investment opportunities that empower global and local expansion.

Dedicated teams from both countries specializing in AI and investment will manage the zone, fostering innovation, business growth and regional connectivity. The collaboration aims to empower local communities, traders, and investors, driving inclusive and sustainable economic progress across the continent.

The partnership marks a major milestone in fostering international partnerships that advance technology and economic development, positioning Ghana at the forefront of Africa’s digital future.

