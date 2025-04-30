PCFC Launches “Digital Zero Four” to Drive Global Technological Innovation in the Logistics Sector

In a strategic move marking a major shift in innovation and smart technology, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) officially announced the launch of “Digital Zero Four” the first national company specializing in smart transformation of commercial operations and the development of digital solutions that support global economic growth.

On this occasion, H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized that the establishment of the company and its launch from Dubai—widely recognized as the leading hub for innovation and smart technology solutions and the global capital of trade and economy—reaffirms the Corporation’s commitment to cementing Dubai’s status as a world center for technology, smart systems, and logistics and trade operations. He noted that Digital 04mwill serve as a digital gateway for the most advanced smart solutions in global business, trade, and logistics services, including ports and maritime transport.

Bin Sulayem stated, “Today, with the launch of Digital 04, we are proud to lead global technological innovation and export our pioneering services in the port sector—developed through innovative use of technology and digital services—to the world. Our aim is to make Dubai a model city for managing logistics services using the best technologies developed by our national talents specialized in technology and artificial intelligence”.

He added that the launch of Digital Zero Four is a result of the Corporation’s artificial intelligence strategy and aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. It embodies Dubai’s forward-looking vision by investing in human capital and advanced technology, leveraging the emirate’s world-class infrastructure, and strengthening its position as one of the most business-friendly environments for both national and international investments.

H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated: “We are proud to launch Digital Zero Four as a commercial front for our technological excellence in the logistics sector. Our national team has developed AI-powered solutions that are transforming multiple industries. Through this new arm, we aim to export innovation to global markets and further boost Dubai’s position as a global center for smart technologies and digital transformation”.

Al Neyadi explained that Digital Zero Four focuses on providing AI-backed services and solutions that enhance efficiency and institutional growth across key sectors, including commercial licensing, civil engineering, port security, maritime operations, and advanced customs solutions. The company will be managed by the PCFC’s Technology and Digital Transformation sector, ensuring a blend of institutional expertise and advanced digital innovation.

