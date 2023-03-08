“Ports, Customs and Free Zone” issues around 3 Million Security Passes during 2022

By E247

The Security Department of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation issued about 3 million security passes for individuals and companies to enter the ports and free zones supervised by the Corporation in the Emirate of Dubai during the year 2022, in accordance with the approved controls and pursuant to local and international standards to maintain security and stability in these areas, which observed the entry of about 18 million vehicles, an increase of 11% compared to 2021.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, explained that the PCFC Security Department is keen to implement a comprehensive and integrated security system in the field of security and safety regionally and globally to ensure the consolidation of security foundations and in line with best international practices and standards to face any emergencies or anticipated challenges. .

Bin Sulayem stressed that the Security Department of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has enhanced the rapid response to emergencies and the high readiness of all individuals and work teams in their various specializations, indicating that these measures aim to ensure the highest levels of security and safety in the areas supervised by the Corporation and strict compliance with regulations and systems that enhance security in areas supervised by the PCFC during all week around the clock.

According to the official statistics issued by the Security Department on the achievements of the past year, the hairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation explained that the Corporation provides 28 security services, and the service of issuing security passes to enter ports and free zones ranked first in the list of services that received demand from the customers of the Security Department around the clock, as the number of security passes that were issued reached about 3 million passes during the year 2022, and the transactions also included other services such as the service of requesting security advisory services, the service of applying security standards listed in the International Code for Ship and Port Security (ISPS), and access control services via security gates, security training services, and security escort services for delegations, VIPs and high-value shipments.

Bin Sulayem indicated that the Corporation manages 22 gates distributed in 8 regions in the Emirate of Dubai, through which the movement of entry and exit to and from the ports and free zones supervised by the Corporation is tightly controlled, noting that these gates are reinforced with smart security technologies and a specialized and qualified security staff that includes more than 120 qualified security men to maintain the security and safety of ports and free zones around the clock.

In order to raise the highest level of alertness and readiness at the level of organizational units affiliated with the Corporation, the Security Department of the Corporation conducted 5 drills in cooperation with partners in this field. The Security Department works to improve the security level and keep abreast of changes and developments in this vital sector in line with the local and global security system in order to ensure the safety of the areas that fall under the supervision of the Corporation.

