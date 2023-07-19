President Erdogan presents UAE President with Turkish-made electric car

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan today presented a Turkish-made electric car to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the Turkish President’s official visit to the UAE.

President Erdogan described the gift of the Togg electric vehicle as an expression of his pride in the strong relations that unite the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to the Turkish President for the generous gesture, and wished Türkiye and its people further progress, growth and prosperity. He also conveyed his best wishes for the future success of Türkiye’s national projects and industries, and for their contribution to the country’s sustainable development and economic growth.

His Highness, accompanied by President Erdogan, drove the car in the courtyard of Qasr Al Watan while being briefed on its specifications and environmental credentials.

