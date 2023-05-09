Private Investment Executive Meeting World Impact Day to establish the UAE as the center of Partnership Opportunities

The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Dubai, to honor Global Like-Minded Thought Leaders and Family Offices through this event.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, “WORLD IMPACT DAY” will be held under the theme of “Establishing the United Arab Emirates as the center of Partnership Opportunities,” for global leaders on May 11th, 2023 in Dubai. This is a unique opportunity to participate with The Private Office of His Highness and explore investment opportunities in advanced technologies and sustainable solutions.

The event and its subsequent sessions will offer thought-provoking discussion, insights into the United Arab Emirates' investment policies and partnership opportunities in various high-growth industries. Following the United Arab Emirates' vision for increased investment in advanced technologies, World Impact Day aims to capture regional investment through the green-shoe methodology for new industries entering the United Arab Emirates and Middle East markets.

The event targets individuals with substantial financial assets who want to diversify their investment portfolios and explore opportunities in advanced technologies and sustainable solutions like Private Investors. Family Offices, Government Officials and Institutional Investors.

As an invite-only event, the invitees will have exclusive access to a highly curated group of industry leaders, prequalified investors and the most prestigious investors in the region, offering an unparalleled networking opportunity.

The event will commence with opening remarks from HRH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, followed by Dunston Pereira, Chief Executive Officer, The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Pranav Jyoti, Managing Director, MIRAI JMAC Advisor, Executive Director Strategic Investments & CIO of The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Denis Tse, Chief Executive Officer, Asia-IO Partners International Pte. Ltd along with other eminent speakers.

One of the event's highlights is the Warehouse Portfolio Partnership of six companies in which larger investors may participate selectively to bridge the advanced manufacturing connectivity between Asia and the GCC. This initiative is led by Asia-IO.

The overarching objective of this event is to raise awareness about the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as preeminent destinations for relocation, expansion, and cultivating relationships and partnerships. The goal is to establish an unrivaled and secure platform for Family Offices and Family Businesses from the United Arab Emirates, GCC and across the Globe to establish enduring and meaningful connections with one another.

Under the theme “Establishing the United Arab Emirates as the Center of Global Opportunities Attracting World Industry Leaders, the event will feature engaging panel discussions and breakout sessions covering topics such as:

• United Arab Emirates Investment Policy.

• Partnership Opportunities in the United Arab Emirates.

• Leveraging the friendly investment climate in the United Arab Emirates for Growth opportunities.

• And many more topics related to growth in advanced technology and sustainable solutions.

As a member of the Ruling Family, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi is adherent that the foundations of any prosperous nation are the expansion of family business and entrepreneurship.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board, The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, says, “This dynamic region is continually advancing, and we are dedicated to providing targeted assistance to select companies through tailored roadshows, exclusive family office gatherings and consistent representation. We take great pride in our established global network and family legacy, which are firmly rooted in the principles of integrity. It is a privilege to participate in this region's remarkable economic vision focused on achieving visionary growth and sustainable development.”

This ‘by invitation only’ event, WORLD IMPACT DAY, offers unparalleled networking opportunities with the most prestigious investors in the region, where industry leaders and prequalified investors unite to make a lasting impact by investing in advanced technology and sustainable solutions.

