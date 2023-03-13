Private sector working hours reduced during Ramadan in UAE

By E247

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a reduction of two working hours per day for all employees in the private sector during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a circular issued on Monday, the Ministry said, “In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan.”

The announcement comes in implementation of Clause 2 of Article 15 of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations and its amendments.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.