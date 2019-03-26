RAKBANK to commence investor meetings in preparation for an upcoming bond issuance

By WAM

RAKBANK announced today that it has mandated Bank ABC, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ICBC and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers & Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and London commencing on 28th March 2019.

A 5-year benchmark Regulation S senior unsecured USD bond offering, under RAKBANK’s USD 2 billion EMTN Programme, will follow subject to market conditions.

A Benchmark issuance typically refers to a transaction size of USD 500 million. The funds will be used as part of the Bank’s liquidity management pool in advance of the repayment of the existing Bond maturing in June 2019.