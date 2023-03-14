Redefining sustainable urban living: Expo City Dubai unveils Expo Valley and Expo Central residential developments

By E247

Expo City Dubai has launched the first phase of Expo Valley and Expo Central – its new residential developments that build on the exceptional standards of Expo 2020 Dubai to redefine urban living within a smart, sustainable, people-centric city of the future.

An integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the clean, green, integrated communities exemplify best practices in innovative, environment-friendly design, with a focus on wellbeing and happiness.

Plans for the developments were viewed early this month by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “We created an incredible bond of trust with our community when we built and delivered Expo 2020, showing the world what could be achieved in terms of beautiful, sustainable, best-in-class architecture that put people and planet at its core.

“People can expect the same – and more – from these exciting new developments. Expo Central and Expo Valley will redefine sustainable urban living, taking our high standards and everything you loved about Expo 2020 Dubai to create happy, connected communities with a shared purpose to give back more than they take.”

The projects cater to varying lifestyles and preferences and are designed to meet the highest levels of sustainability, providing environmentally friendly homes that enhance residents’ wellbeing, building on the World Expo’s sustainability credentials and supporting Expo City Dubai’s wider carbon neutrality goals and the UAE’s net zero targets.

Adjacent to the main World Expo site, Expo Valley combines care for the planet with the health, wellbeing and happiness of its residents. Its smart, sustainable villas and townhouses are dispersed throughout an undulating native landscape that overlooks a nature reserve, lake and wadi, with its unique topography creating a micro climate that lowers temperatures and provides a natural buffer against noise and dust.

Featuring car-free lanes and dedicated tracks for cycles and e-scooters, Expo Valley is a community peppered with recreational, educational, and wellness opportunities, farm-to-table dining and convenient retail options, with easy access to all the attractions of Expo City Dubai via a ‘green link’ corridor for pedestrians, cyclists and autonomous vehicles. The first phase of the neighbourhood consists of 165 units – a mix of five-bedroom independent villas, four- and five-bedroom duets (semi-detached villas) and three- and four-bedroom townhouses, with prices starting at AED 3.4 million.

Expo Central, located at the heart of the proud legacy city of the World Expo, consists of three apartment clusters, each with its own design philosophy and target audience. Mangrove Residences is the first cluster to launch, with its three towers offering incredible views of Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park and within a five-minute walk from the city’s facilities and attractions.

The first phase comprises 450 luxury and premium residences, priced from AED 1.2 million, include one- to three-bed apartments, four-bed loft apartments and three-bed townhouses, all providing smart, tech-enabled living environments and access to podium gardens and sky terraces. Mangrove Residences features pedestrian-friendly avenues, vibrant, green public spaces, swimming pools, play areas, gyms, retail and F&B, with all the convenience of a new urban community at the doorstep. Two more clusters – Sky Residences and Sidr Residences – will launch in the near future.

The first phase will be completed in January 2026. Prospective buyers can visit the newly-opened sales centre located in Expo City Dubai’s Sustainability District, download the brochure or contact residential@expocitydubai.ae.

Expo City Dubai is a 15-minute city, accessible by metro, linked to major highways and within easy reach of international airports and Jebel Ali port. It offers an abundance of activities and amenities for residents, including 10km of cycling tracks, a 5km running track, children's playgrounds, 45,000sqm of parks and gardens, as well as access to educational and cultural institutions, entertainment venues, office buildings, recreational facilities, dining options, and event spaces. To date, approximately one third of the Expo City Dubai site has been built on.



