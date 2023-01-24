Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

By WAM

DUBAI, 24th January, 2023 (WAM) -- Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East (SMLME) has announced the opening of registration for its 2023 edition, which will take place from 16th-18th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the leading maritime and logistics event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers from across the region to share ideas aimed at driving innovation and progress in the sector.

Prompted by recent fluctuations in the global supply chain due to unprecedented challenges, the event has expanded its scope to include maritime logistics as part of its focus, thus serving as a bridge between the two vital industries dedicated to maintaining the flow of trade around the world.

The conference and exhibition provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest industry trends and developments, gain insights from leading experts in the field, network with peers, and strike valuable business deals.

A comprehensive programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical sessions will cover a wide range of topics relevant to the maritime and logistics sectors, and throw light on opportunities for innovation and growth.

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, MOEI UAE, said, “UAE is home to 20 ports, and there are over 27,000 maritime companies in the country, working along the lines of our national policy to continually improve their performance through technology and best practices. SMLME will play a vital role in the further development of these organisations and ports as it serves as a reservoir of ideas for the industry, and provides an integrated knowledge base for industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers.”

Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime, emphasised, "We are very optimistic regarding the success of the 2023 edition of the event, particularly because of our added focus on the logistics sector and countless examples of feedback from customers who are keen to re-connect and grow business.”

