RTA and Dubai Police Launch Second Edition of 'Delivery Service Excellence Award'

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters have launched the second edition of the Delivery Service Excellence Award. Registration is open from 19th February to 31st May 2025. The award fosters competition among delivery service companies, enhance service quality and excellence, and promote road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

The award comprises three categories: Companies, Drivers, and Partners. It recognises the top three companies in delivery services, the top three companies operating through smart platforms and applications, and the best strategic partner. Additionally, the award will honour the top 200 delivery service drivers.

Ahmed Mahboub, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, expressed his delight at the success of the award’s inaugural edition, as reflected in the high number of submissions from both companies and drivers. He emphasised the award’s role as a key motivator, driving participants to enhance their daily performance while ensuring compliance with global best practices and standards, ultimately contributing to the improvement of the quality of life in the emirate.

"The award aligns with Dubai’s Safety Strategy, reinforcing efforts to establish a 'Safe City' and reduce road accidents. It underscores the commitment of stakeholders to fostering excellence in the delivery service sector. Moreover, the award acts as a driving force, motivating participants to uphold the highest standards of professionalism while fostering a positive work environment," added Mahboub.

Mahboub also highlighted the sustained growth of the delivery service sector in recent years, driven by rising demand from individuals and businesses. He urged companies and specialised institutions to actively engage in the award by nominating either their organisation or their delivery drivers.

Strategic Partnership

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, underscored the vital role of specialised awards and initiatives in enhancing safety and service quality within the delivery sector. He stressed the importance of such programmes in driving continuous improvement among drivers and business owners, encouraging them to raise service standards in a competitive and motivating environment. He explained that these initiatives went beyond enforcing traffic regulations, as they also promoted positive driving behaviour and instilled a culture of safety within the community, ultimately benefiting all road users.

Al Mazrouei added: “These awards provide genuine opportunities for companies to enhance road safety practices and implement internationally recognised standards to safeguard the well-being of drivers and other road users. They play a pivotal role in raising driver awareness, encouraging responsible and safe driving, and inspiring companies to optimise operations and adopt advanced safety technologies.

“Violations of safety regulations, such as failing to wear protective gear or engaging in reckless driving, remain among the primary causes of serious traffic accidents. Therefore, we view these initiatives as a crucial step towards strengthening public-private collaboration. Dubai Police remain committed to enhancing road safety awareness through campaigns, workshops, and training sessions for drivers, while also adopting advanced technologies to monitor and regulate traffic. Such efforts are part of a broader strategy to ensure that Dubai maintains its reputation as one of the safest cities in the world.”

Al Mazrouei reaffirmed Dubai Police's commitment to staying ahead of industry advancements, including enhancing communication with delivery service providers. He stated: “Dubai Police will continue promoting a culture of responsible driving through specialised training programmes that improve road safety and driver performance, reduce accidents, and uphold the highest safety standards across Dubai’s roads.”

He urged delivery service companies to actively participate in these initiatives, emphasising that collaboration among all stakeholders would play a crucial role in fostering a safer traffic environment, protecting lives and property, and further strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most desirable cities to live and work.

Selection Criteria

For the Best Company category, selection criteria include adherence to quality, health, safety, and environmental standards, compliance with RTA regulations, integration of advanced technologies, continuous training and qualification of drivers, and contributions to enhancing customer satisfaction levels.

For the Best Driver category, evaluation is based on a clean record free of complaints, violations, and accidents, along with an overall performance assessment. The aim is to motivate drivers to improve the quality of delivery services, fostering their growth within a safe and secure environment.

